French Consul General in Mumbai meets Hrithik Roshan on War 2 Set, thanks actor for 'hospitality'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently busy in the filming of the sequel to his 2019 hit film War. Recently, the Consul General of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, visited the movie sets of War 2 and met Hrithik Roshan. The Consul General, who claimed to be a 'great fan' of Hrithik, shared a photo of their meeting on social media, which is now doing the rounds on the internet.

Taking to X on Thursday evening, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet dropped a picture with Hrithik and wrote, "I am a great fan of @iHrithik ! Twice the pleasure to witness firsthand his dedication & talent, the first time being on the sets of Vikram Vedha. I thank him for his hospitality & wish him luck for the new project. Both 🇫🇷 & 🇮🇳 share a passion for #cinema #HrithikRoshan."

Composer and lyricist Rraj Anand, who was also present on the sets, shared another photo on Instagram featuring Hrithik, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, and a group of French children alongside them. He wrote, "Always a pleasure to meet @hrithikroshan on the sets of his new movies. Looking forward to War 2 directed by @ayan_mukerji The Consul General of France @franceinbombay visited the set. We have some very young friends from France who enjoyed the experience too."

Rraj Anand highlighted the pleasure of meeting Hrithik during his movie shoots, with anticipation building for War 2 under the direction of Ayan Mukerji. The movie, scheduled for release on August 15, 2025, will mark YRF's sixth instalment in the spy universe, following the success of earlier ventures like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

Currently, Hrithik is filming alongside Jr NTR, reported to portray the role of an Indian agent in the movie, while actor Kiara Advani is also reported to be part of the dynamic cast.