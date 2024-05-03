TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Missing for Two Weeks, Police Suspect 'Planned' Disappearance

Hyderabad: Gurucharan Singh, the actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is believed to have "planned" his own disappearance after going missing for about two weeks now. According to newswire, Gurucharan left his phone in the Palam region of Delhi and "moved out of" the city.

According to a news portal, Delhi police officials said he dropped his phone in the Palam area. "We are attempting to locate Gurucharan Singh, but this complicates our efforts because it indicates that the phone is not with the actor. We discovered CCTV evidence showing him moving from one e-rickshaw to another. It appears that he had everything planned out and has left Delhi," said an official to the news portal.

The actor went missing on April 22 in the evening. His father filed a missing case, claiming that his son left for Mumbai around 8.30 p.m. on April 22. The actor had left home to fly to Mumbai. However, he did not reach Mumbai or return home, and his phone was inaccessible, according to the complaint made.

A few days later, a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell went to Gurucharan's house to investigate his inexplicable absence. The Delhi Police have already filed an FIR under Section 365 (abduction). He was last spotted carrying a bag pack near the Delhi airport on April 22, according to police, who cited CCTV evidence.

Gurcharan got to prominence after playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Despite the fact that his role was one of the show's most popular, Gurcharan left in 2013 only to return the following year. He officially left the show in 2020. Gurcharan was succeeded by Balwinder Singh Suri, who took on the role of Roshan Sodhi in the sitcom.