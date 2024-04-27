WATCH | TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Missing: Police Files Kidnapping Case, Crucial Footage Obtained

New Delhi: The news about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, who has been missing for four days, has taken a dark turn, with the police registering a kidnapping case. The 50-year-old TV star, known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi, has been missing since April 22, when he was supposed to board a flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to Mumbai.

According to a report, his father Hargit Singh had filed a missing complaint in Delhi's Palam police station regarding Gurucharan's disappearance. The landlord, Vansh Dhariwal, revealed that Gurucharan's parents had been living in Delhi for the past two years, and the actor would often visit them. However, his last visit ended abruptly, and he vanished without a trace.

The landlord said that the police have been checking CCTV footage for the past two days, but so far, they have only checked what clothes Gurucharan was wearing. "The police have been coming for the past two or three days, checking the cameras, but they only looked at what he was wearing and didn't find any other clues," Vansh said.

Gurucharan's neighbour Akash shared, "Sometimes he used to come to meet the parents. Whenever he came, he used to meet the children with a lot of love and also took photos. We found out yesterday that he is missing."

The police have registered a case under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on the evidence gathered as of now. Gurucharan was last seen on April 22, supposed to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai but never did. Gurucharan, famous for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi, left the show in 2020 due to family reasons and payment issues, and his character was taken over by Balwinder Singh Suri.