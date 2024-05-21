ETV Bharat / state

Kannauj Shocker: Class XII Girl Slits Father's Throat after Latter Opposes Affair with Lover

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

They also tried to kill her brother but he raised an alarm and fled.
A student of Class XII, and her partner allegedly killed her father by mixing intoxicants in the food (Photo: ETV Bharat)

According to police, the girl, a student of Class XII, and her partner allegedly killed her father by mixing intoxicants in the food. They also tried to kill her brother but he raised an alarm and fled.

Kannauj: A minor girl allegedly killed her father by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district. The teenager also attempted to kill her brother but somehow he managed to escape, police said. The incident took place on Monday in Karmullapur village in Chhibramau on Monday.

According to police, the girl, a student of Class XII, and her lover allegedly killed the former's father Ajay Pal, around 2 AM while he was in deep sleep. She also tried to kill her brother but he woke up on time. Following this, the accused’s brother, Siddharth raised an alarm and shouted for help, prompting neighbours to rush to their house.

The accused teenager confessed to killing her father because he was becoming an obstacle between her and the lover. The neighbours also informed the police about the incident.

The incident took place in Karmullapur village of Chhibramau Kotwali area. Circle Officer (CO) Dr Priyanka Bajpai told that a teenager was having an affair with a young man from the same village. "Siddharth told us that despite reprimanding the sister, she would not listen to her father and went on to kill him on Monday," she added.

The sister allegedly mixed intoxicants in the food and fed him. The police took the accused daughter and her lover into custody and are interrogating both of them. The exact motif of the murder is yet to be ascertained by the police. However, locals claimed that the accused allegedly killed her father on the advice of a friend.

