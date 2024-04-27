'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Gurucharan Singh Aka Sodhi Goes Missing, Probe Launched

New Delhi: Actor Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' has been missing for four days. The actor's father has filed a complaint with the Delhi police about his missing son. According to his father's statement given to the Delhi Police, the 50-year-old actor left for Mumbai from his residence in Delhi on April 22, and since then, he has been missing.

He was supposed to land in Mumbai, which he did not. He also didn't even come back home. His phone was unreachable, prompting his family to raise an alarm and contact the police.

"He is mentally stable, and we had been searching for him, but now he has been missing," Gurucharan's father told the police. Based on the complaint, Delhi Police have started investigating the disappearance of the actor. "We are looking into it," officials said.

Gurucharan essayed the role of Sodhi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.' However, he quit the show a few years ago.