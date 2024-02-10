TBMAUJ Box Office Day 1: Shahid-Kriti's Film Earns Rs 6.7 Cr in India, Worldwide Gross over Rs 14 Cr

author img

Published : 13 hours ago

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, TBMAUJ Box Office Collection

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya commenced box office journey on a decent note. The film helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, raked in Rs 6.7 crore nett in India on its opening day.

Hyderabad: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, garnered mixed reviews from both critics and audiences upon its release on February 9. Despite this, the film had a decent start at the box office, earning over Rs 6 crore in India on its opening day, with a worldwide gross of around Rs 14 crore.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film also features Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles. Shahid portrays a robotic scientist who eventually ties the knot with Kriti's character, SIFRA, an intelligent female robot acronymed as "Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation."

The movie, released during Valentine's Week, is anticipated to perform better leading up to Valentine's Day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya recorded a nett collection of Rs 6.7 crore in India on Friday, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.92 percent. Morning and afternoon shows saw occupancy rates of 8.8 percent and 11.79 percent, respectively, while evening and night shows reached 13.62 percent and 25.46 percent occupancy.

Makers of the film took to social media on Saturday to share a poster announcing the movie's global box office earnings, totaling Rs 14.04 crore on its first day. They expressed excitement, stating, "It’s raining love worldwide for Aryan, SIFRA, and their classic Indian family!"

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya delves into the complexities of an improbable romance. Shahid Kapoor's character, a robot scientist, navigates emotions and eventually marries Kriti Sanon's Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

