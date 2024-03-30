Tamil Actor Daniel Balaji Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

Chennai: Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, aged 48, sadly passed away on Friday night, March 29, due to a severe heart attack. Recognized for his remarkable portrayals of characters like Amudhan in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu and Thambi in Vada Chennai, Balaji was admired for his acting prowess and compelling screen presence. Daniel was admitted to a private hospital here after complaining of chest pain, where he tragically succumbed.

Reports indicate that Daniel Balaji will be laid to rest at his residence in Purasaiwalkam on Saturday, March 30. His unexpected demise has deeply saddened the Tamil film industry and his of fans, evoking profound grief and sorrow.

Balaji embarked on his acting journey in television, portraying the character Daniel in the popular Tamil daily soap opera Chithi. Transitioning to the silver screen, he made his debut in the 2002 Tamil romantic drama April Madhathil.

Initially, Daniel Balaji served as a unit production manager on the sets of Kamal Haasan's unfinished Indian historical drama, Marudhanayagam. He gained visibility with his role in the television serial Chitthi, which paved the way for his transition to cinema. Collaborating with GVM for the second time, he portrayed the antagonist Amudhan in the Kamal Haasan starrer Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.

Balaji ventured into Malayalam cinema with Mammootty’s Black and played villainous roles in Mohanlal’s Bhagavan and Mammootty’s Daddy Cool.

Throughout his career, Balaji delivered memorable performances, portraying characters such as the investigating officer in Suriya’s cop drama Kaakha Kaakha, the gangster Bhaskaran in Dhanush’s action-packed Vaada Chennai, and a police officer in Venkatesh’s Telugu action thriller Gharshana.

Beyond his acting pursuits, Balaji was known to be a devout individual involved in the construction of a temple in Avadi.