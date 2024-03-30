Tamil Actor Daniel Balaji Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 30, 2024, 6:57 AM IST

Tamil Actor Daniel Balaji Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

Daniel Balaji, 48, known for his impactful roles in lead and supporting capacities, passes away in Chennai due to heart attack. Last rites to be held at his residence in Purasaiwalkam on Saturday, March 30.

Chennai: Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, aged 48, sadly passed away on Friday night, March 29, due to a severe heart attack. Recognized for his remarkable portrayals of characters like Amudhan in Vettaiyaadu Vilayaadu and Thambi in Vada Chennai, Balaji was admired for his acting prowess and compelling screen presence. Daniel was admitted to a private hospital here after complaining of chest pain, where he tragically succumbed.

Reports indicate that Daniel Balaji will be laid to rest at his residence in Purasaiwalkam on Saturday, March 30. His unexpected demise has deeply saddened the Tamil film industry and his of fans, evoking profound grief and sorrow.

Balaji embarked on his acting journey in television, portraying the character Daniel in the popular Tamil daily soap opera Chithi. Transitioning to the silver screen, he made his debut in the 2002 Tamil romantic drama April Madhathil.

Initially, Daniel Balaji served as a unit production manager on the sets of Kamal Haasan's unfinished Indian historical drama, Marudhanayagam. He gained visibility with his role in the television serial Chitthi, which paved the way for his transition to cinema. Collaborating with GVM for the second time, he portrayed the antagonist Amudhan in the Kamal Haasan starrer Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.

Balaji ventured into Malayalam cinema with Mammootty’s Black and played villainous roles in Mohanlal’s Bhagavan and Mammootty’s Daddy Cool.

Throughout his career, Balaji delivered memorable performances, portraying characters such as the investigating officer in Suriya’s cop drama Kaakha Kaakha, the gangster Bhaskaran in Dhanush’s action-packed Vaada Chennai, and a police officer in Venkatesh’s Telugu action thriller Gharshana.

Beyond his acting pursuits, Balaji was known to be a devout individual involved in the construction of a temple in Avadi.

Read More

  1. Chennai: Actor-Comedian Narayanan Seshu Passes Away at 60
  2. Renowned Tamil actor-comedian Bonda Mani passes away at 60 due to kidney-related ailments

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.