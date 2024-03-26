Chennai: Actor-Comedian Narayanan Seshu Passes Away at 60

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Lakshmi Narayanan Seshu aka Seshu, who impressed everyone with his unique performance in popular comedy show 'Lollu Saba' aired on Star Vijay Television Tamil, passed away today in Chennai. He is 60 years old.

Seshu could create a huge fan base with his comedy skills. The comedy show 'Lollu Sabha' is a series that has produced many actors who are currently making waves in Tamil cinema. Many stars like Santhanam, Jeeva, Yogi Babu, Swaminathan are born from it.

Seshu was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago due to a heart attack and was being treated on a ventilator. His demise has caused grief to the film industry and fans. His performance in films like A1, DD Returns, Vadakkupatti Ramasamy, where he acted with Santhanam impressed the fans. Also, during the corona period, he has been helping the affected people by buying food items including rice and pulses with the money received from the circle of social media friends.

In order to spread awareness about personal distancing during the Corona period, he mounted a microphone on his two-wheeler and went to places around his house to create awareness. Seshu returned home from the hospital yesterday and died today due to ill health. The funeral will be held in Pallikaranai tomorrow morning.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, 'Lollu Sabha' program director Rambala said, "He (Seshu) and I have been friends for 22 years. A very talented actor, he disappeared by the time Seshu got recognition. I told him that when I become a director, I will cast you in my film and you will become famous in Tamil cinema."

Rambala said that Seshu is very dedicated to acting. "If I tell a scene and ask him to act, he tries to bring out many dimensions to it. Also, he has sacrificed a lot in terms of money. He has helped many poor people without telling anybody," he said.