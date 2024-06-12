Hyderabad: Actor-couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia never fail to impress with their endearing displays of affection. Every time they make a public appearance together, they exude an undeniable chemistry that sets the bar high for relationship goals. On June 12, Vijay Varma took to social media to share a poster of his upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Matka King, the filming of which have already begun.

The poster, which features Vijay Varma in a stout avatar, received a fiery response from his ladylove, Tamannaah Bhatia. She re-shared the poster on her Instagram Story, accompanied by the caption "Ufff" (followed by fire emojis), expressing her admiration for Vijay's rugged look. Vijay, in turn, re-shared her reaction on his Instagram Story, affectionately addressing her as "Baby".

Vijay Varma's Rugged Look in Matka King Poster Wins Tamannaah Bhatia's Heart (Vijay Varma's IG Story)

Matka King, a crime thriller series, is produced by a collaborative effort of Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani under Roy Kapur Films. Directed by Nagraj Manjule and written by Abhay Koranne and Manjule, the series is set in 1960s Mumbai and revolves around the life of an enterprising cotton merchant, who invents a new gambling game called Matka. The game's immense popularity transcends class barriers, making it accessible to people from all walks of life.

Vijay Varma takes on the lead role in Matka King, which boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. With its intriguing poster and talented cast, Matka King is poised to captivate audiences when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video.