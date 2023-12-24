RENOWNED TAMIL ACTOR COMEDIAN BONDA MANI PASSES AWAY AT 60 DUE TO KIDNEY RELATED AILMENTS

Chennai: In a sombre turn of events, the Tamil film industry mourned the loss of one of its beloved comedians, Bonda Mani, who succumbed to kidney-related illness at the age of 60. The actor breathed his last on December 23, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and memorable performances.

Bonda Mani, who had been battling health issues for some time now, collapsed at his residence in Chennai’s Pozhichalur on the night of December 23. Immediately, he was rushed to the government hospital in Chrompet where the doctors after examination declared him dead.

Confirming the news, Cinema PRO Govindaraj said, "Tamil cinema’s popular comedian Bonda Mani passed away due to ill health. The actor's body is currently kept at his residence in Pozhichalur for homage, and his final rites are scheduled to take place at a crematorium in Chrompet at around 5 pm. Bonda Mani is survived by wife Malathi, son and daughter."

With a career spanning almost three decades, Bonda Mani etched his name in the hearts of Tamil cinema enthusiasts with his impeccable comic timing. Introduced in Bhagyaraj's 'Pavunnu Pavunudhaan', he went on to feature in 270 films, showcasing his versatility and flair for comical roles. His contributions to movies such as 'Ponvilangu', 'Pongalo Pongal', 'Sundara Travels', 'Marudamalai' and 'Velayudham' made him a staple in the comedy genre.

As fans and colleagues bid farewell to this iconic comedian, his legacy lives on through the laughter he brought to the silver screen, making him an unforgettable part of Tamil cinema history.