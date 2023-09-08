JAILER ACTOR G MARIMUTHU DIES OF HEART ATTACK IN DUBBING STUDIO

Hyderabad: Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu, who recently appeared in the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, passed away at the age of 57 due to a heart attack, sending shockwaves through the Tamil film industry. His untimely demise was confirmed by film trade analyst and industry insider Ramesh Bala on social media.

Marimuthu was a familiar face in Tamil cinema, known for his notable roles in over 50 films. He had also ventured into directing movies and had a successful career in television. His popularity soared due to his compelling performances in the Tamil television series Ethirneechal. Additionally, he had the privilege of working as an assistant director alongside eminent filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Rajkiran, Vasanth, Seeman, and SJ Surya. He even served as a co-director for Silambarasan's Manmadhan.

The news of Marimuthu's passing came as a shock to the industry. He collapsed while dubbing for his TV serial Ethirneechal in Chennai on a fateful Friday morning. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he could not be revived and was declared dead.

Tributes and condolences poured in from colleagues and fans alike. Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar expressed her sorrow over his sudden departure, acknowledging his talent and offering condolences to his family. Fans of Marimuthu also mourned his loss, describing him as a versatile actor who left a significant impact on both the big and small screens.

Marimuthu's journey in the entertainment industry began with humble beginnings. Originally hailing from Pasumalaitheri in Theni, he relocated to Chennai in pursuit of his dreams of becoming a film director.

READ | Divya Spandana debunks death hoax with latest tweet, shares beautiful view from Geneva holiday