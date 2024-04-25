Sreeleela to Make Her Tamil Debut Opposite Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly: Reports

Hyderabad: The makers of the much-anticipated pan-India film Good Bad Ugly are gearing up for its June 2024 shoot, with Ajith Kumar set to take on a triple role in the action-packed thriller. Now, the latest reports suggest that the female lead has been confirmed, with Sreeleela signing on to the project. The actor, who has faced recent setbacks in films like Dhamaka and Skanda: The Attacker, was impressed by the storyline and has agreed to join the cast.

The film's title, Good Bad Ugly, hints at the presence of three distinct characters, which Ajith is meticulously preparing to portray. This marks his return to a triple role after 18 years, following his 2006 success in Varalaaru, directed by KS Ravikumar. The buzz around Ajith's triple role has sparked immense excitement among his fans, who are eagerly awaiting Good Bad Ugly's release.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly boasts an impressive technical team, with National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad handling the music, Abinandhan Ramanujam on cinematography, and Vijay Velukutty on editing. The film will be produced by Naveen Mythri under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Ajith's next project, Vidaa Muyarchi, is another action thriller, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, features an ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, among others. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this highly anticipated project.