Tamil Star Ajith's near-Death Experience on Vidaa Muyarchi Set, Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Ajith encountered a life-threatening accident while filming a high-octane action sequence for his upcoming movie, Vidaa Muyarchi, in Azerbaijan last year.

Suresh Chandra, Ajith's publicist, posted three videos of the mishap on his X account (previously known as Twitter) during the shooting period in November 2023. These video clips quickly gained widespread attention.

The shared clips showed Ajith behind the wheel with 'Bigg Boss Tamil' participant Aarav Kizar as his co-star, where the car they were in overturns during the action scene. Suresh showcased different angles of the car flipping on the road, captured from a drone's view.

One of the videos portrays the inside of the car, depicting Ajith driving while Aarav, with his hands tied and neck taped to the seat, experiences the sudden rollover of the vehicle. Both Ajith and Aarav are shown struggling to protect themselves as the car flips over.

Sharing the videos on X, Suresh Chandra wrote, "Vidaamuyarchi filming. November 2023 (sic)." Aarav reshared the video, expressing his thankfulness by stating, "Finally, now that it's out. Narrow escape for both of us. Forever grateful to god (sic)."

Ajith Kumar announced the completion of the Azerbaijan schedule for Vidaa Muyarchi in January this year. Ajith, along with Trisha, Arjun Sarja, and other cast members, has been in Azerbaijan for several months, shooting crucial scenes.

Under the production of Subaskaran Allirajah from Lyca Productions, Vidaa Muyarchi, written and directed by Magizha Thirumeni, is set to be an adrenaline-pumping thriller showcasing Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and Aarav play supporting roles. With composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Nirav Shah, and editor NB Srikanth on board, the movie will hit theatres this year.