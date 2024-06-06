Health Ministry Reviews Heatwave Preparedness Of States, Uts

New Delhi: The health ministry on Thursday asked states and UTs to conduct follow-up reviews for ensuring dedicated heat stroke rooms, ORS corners and strengthening surveillance through Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

As temperatures escalate, the health ministry holds a review meeting with States on heatwave preparedness and measures to prevent hospital fires during summer months. States and UTs have also been asked to ensure implementation of critical fire & electrical safety measures at all health care facilities.

Director General of health Service (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel has conducted a virtual meeting with States and UTs to assess the preparedness of heat wave conditions and fire & electrical safety measures adopted by various health care facilities across the country.

As per the long-range outlook forecast issued by IMD on May 27, it is forecasted that in June 2024, above-normal monthly maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except in parts of the southern peninsular India, where normal to below normal temperatures are most likely. During June, above normal heat wave days are likely over most areas of Northwest India and adjoining parts of central India.

It was informed in the meeting that the highest-level officials of all State and UTs are monitoring the situation stringently. States like Madhya Pradesh have undertaken mock-drill exercises on fire-safety accidents in all government & private hospitals. Urban Administration & Engineering departments were coordinated for conducting mock drills regarding fire safety. Code red protocol has also been issued.

Officials from Odisha have informed that heat wave control rooms have been established across the State. DASTAK (Door-to-door) campaigns are being conducted for raising awareness of the population in Uttar Pradesh. Fire Safety Officers identified in almost all health facilities in this state.

Haryana has made dedicated financial allocation to ensure essential drugs and logistics at all health care facilities. In Rajasthan, ambulances linked to 104 & 108 are equipped with cooling appliances.

In West Bengal, fire safety certificates are ensured from fire departments and mock drills are being conducted. In Bihar, coordination is ongoing with the State Disaster Management Authority for preventing fire incidents at health care facilities.

Delhi has also issued directives and SOP for fire fighting systems to all government and private hospitals. If fire NOC is not available even in smaller facilities, either in government and in private institutes, fire evacuation plans and firefighting systems have been made mandatory to be kept in place.

Dr Goyel reiterated in the meeting regarding dissemination of early warning of heat waves issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD). He emphasised on sensitization and capacity building of medical officers and health care staff of health facilities on Heat-Related Illnesses (HRI) symptoms, case identification, clinical management, emergency cooling and surveillance reporting.