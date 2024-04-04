Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar Poses with T Natarajan at His Birthday Party; Social Media Abuzz

Hyderabad: South superstar Ajith was seen wishing Indian cricketer Thangarasu Natarajan on his birthday. The pictures of the actor posing with the cricketers created a substantial buzz on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. Ajith appears to have met the batsman in Hyderabad.

On the eve of his birthday, Natarajan cut the cake in the presence of his friends and the star. Additionally, the two shared a photo op together. Natarajan, the birthday boy, and Ajith were both wearing white. In addition to Natarajan, Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach Muthiah Muralidharan—a great spin bowler—was also pictured standing next to the pace bowler.

It appears that Ajith, who is currently on a bike tour through Madhya Pradesh with his co-star Aarav and other buddies, encountered the batsman in Hyderabad. Social media users have been sharing pictures of Ajith feeding Natarajan a piece of the cake. Given the number of people in the state who have been inspired by the young person's rags-to-riches journey, Natarajan is regarded as the pride of Tamil Nadu. The cricket player, who was raised in a low-income Sale town, persevered through international cricket and gained notoriety as an IPL death-over specialist.

Talking about the actor, Ajith Kumar is presently on a break. The actor will be seen in his upcoming flick Vidaamuyarchi, which is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The movie has been in production for a few months, with shooting at numerous locations in Azerbaijan and India. Ajith will then collaborate with director Adhik Ravichander for the film Good Bad Ugly.