Sobhita Dhulipala Makes Cannes Debut in Rs 1.8L worth Outfit, Previously Seen on Athiya Shetty

Sobhita Dhulipala at Cannes Film Festival 2024(Getty)

Hyderabad: At the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival, actor Sobhita Dhulipala marked her debut, capturing attention with her shimmering purple ensemble and flowing locks, a departure from her siganture tied-up look. The designer behind her striking Cordelia jumpsuit, Namrata Joshipura, previously showcased the same outfit with Athiya Shetty at last year's Lakmé Fashion Week, priced at a hefty Rs 1.8 lakh.

Sobhita Dhulipala at Cannes Film Festival 2024 (Getty)

Before jetting off to Cannes, Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted at the Mumbai airport, graciously posing for paparazzi, her smile radiating warmth. Her presence at the festival not only represents her but also the premium ice cream brand Magnum India.

Each year, the Cannes Film Festival unites celebrities, filmmakers, and cinephiles at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès to revel in the world of cinema. This year, Indian stars like Aishwarya Rai and Aditi Rao Hydari join Sobhita at the prestigious event.

Sobhita Dhulipala at Cannes Film Festival 2024 (Getty)

The festival kicked off with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act), while Meryl Streep was honored with the Palme d'Or during the opening ceremony. As the festival unfolds, anticipation mounts for the diverse array of films and talents set to grace the French Riviera.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala is garnering acclaim for her role in Monkey Man, an action-packed thriller led by Dev Patel. The film follows Patel's character on a quest for justice, evolving into a champion for the marginalized amidst corruption. With a stellar cast and Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man promises to captivate audiences beyond the Cannes red carpet.

