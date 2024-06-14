SC upholds demolition of Pracheen Shiv Mandir on Yamuna floodplains in Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking relief against the demolition of a Pracheen Shiv Mandir located at Geeta Colony close to the Yamuna floodplains by the Delhi Development Authority.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih said, “Special leave petition is dismissed. Dismissal of this special leave petition shall, however, not preclude the petitioner from pursuing its remedies before the High Court in the pending proceedings. The pending application also stands dismissed”.

During the hearing, the bench said that there was no infirmity in the Delhi High Court order under challenge and questioned the locus of the petitioner-samiti in challenging the demolition.

Where is the proof of pracheen temple to begin with? Ancient temples were built with rocks and not with cement and painted," the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Pracheen Shiv Mandir Avam Akhada Samiti against the demolition of the temple.

The petitioner claimed that the temple acts as a hub of spiritual activities, drawing around 300 to 400 devotees regularly. In the plea, it was claimed the society was registered in 2018 to uphold transparency, accountability and responsible management of the temple's assets.

On May 29, the Delhi High Court rejected the plea filed by Pracheen Shiv Mandir Avam Akhada Samiti against the DDA's action of demolition. The High Court had observed that the petitioner had miserably failed to demonstrate any legal rights existing with it to continue to use and occupy the civic property for running the temple services.

Read more: SC Issues Notices on NTA's Plea Seeking Transfer of Cases on NEET-UG Row From HCs to It