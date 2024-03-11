Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha Takes over Times Square - Watch

Hyderabad: Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. After its unique trailer launch event, the makers are sparing no effort to generate maximum excitement for the movie. Presently, Yodha has taken over the iconic Times Square in New York.

The Yodha team has opted for an unconventional outdoor campaign strategy, employing various distinctive methods to promote the film. While it's common to see Hindi movie posters at Times Square, Yodha has introduced an anamorphic 3D outdoor billboard, providing viewers with a three-dimensional experience. The video clearly shows the immense interest it has garnered from audiences. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared the video with a caption that read, "Yodha soaring high at Times Square."

Yodha is set to hit the silver screens on March 15, 2024. The storyline revolves around an off-duty officer dealing with a hijacked plane and embarking on a daring rescue mission. Based on the trailer, Yodha promises to offer a diverse blend of high-octane action scenes, romance, music, and much more. Sidharth Malhotra has proven his versatility in uniformed roles from Shershaah to portraying a soldier and a cop in the Indian Police Force. Now, he steps into the shoes of a Yodha. The on-screen chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna has also been well-received by audiences.