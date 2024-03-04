Watch: Sidharth Malhotra Opens up on Playing 'Cool Commando' in Yodha

Hyderabad: On Monday, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, released the Behind-the-scenes featuring Sidharth undergoing intense training for the film. The high-octane action thriller film, directed by debutants Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite squad, the Yodha Task Force, on a spectacular rescue operation. The film is due to enter theatres on March 15.

Sharing the BTS video, Sidharth wrote: "Lights, camera and...behind the action! Becoming Arun Katyal and everything else #Yodha #YodhaBTS out now! Yodha in cinemas March 15." In the video, we see the Shershaah actor and his team shooting intense action scenes. The team lauded Sidharth as they reveal that most of the stunts were performed by him.

Talking about his role, Sidharth Malhotra said, "I want to begin by thanking all of you for the immense amount of love you have shown. So, Dharma productions took to the skies once again for a one-of-a-kind, action film, which really sets the tone for all the thrills and chills the audience can expect while watching the film. I've given my blood and sweat to make this fast pace action film. Can't wait for all of you to see it in theatres on 15th of March."

He further added, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

The actor opened up about his experience working on the film. He said that being a part of Yodha has been an extraordinary journey for him. The depth of courage and patriotism woven into the film's narrative was truly inspiring and hw was looking forward to sharing this cinematic odyssey with audiences.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Sidharth plays a commando on a dramatic rescue mission. He can be seen fighting terrorists to save a hijacked aircraft.

The film was originally slated to be released on November 11, 2022, but the release date was later postponed to July 2023, September 15, December 15, and finally December 8. The film is now slated to be released on March 15, 2024.