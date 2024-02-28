Sidharth Malhotra Hints at a 'Thrill like Never Before' Ahead of Yodha Trailer Release

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra, known for his romantic roles, is venturing into the action genre with consecutive releases like Shershaah, Mission Majnu, and Indian Police Force. His upcoming film, Yodha, has garnered much anticipation, especially with the impending release of its trailer tomorrow. To build excitement, Sidharth unveiled a striking poster on social media.

Ahead of Yodha trailer release, Sidharth took to Instagram to share a poster bearing the phrase, "One Commando, One Hijack. Countless Secrets," giving a hint about the film's premise. Accompanying the poster, Sidharth wrote, "Get ready for an unprecedented thrill! ✈️ #YodhaTrailer releases tomorrow! #Yodha hits theaters on March 15."

The makers of Yodha recently released teaser of the film giving a sneak peek into the adrenaline-fueled action, showcasing Sidharth in uniform battling hijackers and terrorists aboard an Air India flight. The teaser also features glimpses of Disha Patani as an air hostess and Raashii Khanna.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha faced several delays in its release schedule, initially set for November 11, 2022, then pushed to July 2023, and further postponed to September 15 and December 15. Now, the film is slated for release on March 15.

Interestingly, Yodha marks the inception of an action franchise starring Sidharth Malhotra and is co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film reunites Sidharth with Karan for the sixth time after he kickstarted his acting career with Student of the Year in 2012.