Yodha Trailer Out: Sidharth Malhotra's Actioner Promises Thrill and Gripping Mystery - Watch

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited trailer for the upcoming film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani, was unveiled on Thursday. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the movie is set to hit the silver screens on March 15. Sidharth Malhotra is all set to captivate audiences with his dynamic performance in this high-octane action flick.

In the trailer, Sidharth Malhotra is showcased engaging in intense aerial fights with hijackers and terrorists to rescue passengers on Air India flight. The riveting trailer also depicts gunfights and Sidharth bashing up people. Sporting a uniform, Sidharth courageously takes on the mission of combating terrorists, while glimpses of Disha Patani as an air hostess and Raashii Khanna also feature in the trailer.

Recently, the actor, accompanied by his co-star Raashii Khanna, visited Hyderabad for promotional activities. Raashii, known for her work in South Indian cinema since her debut in 2013 with Madras Cafe, is anticipated to make a remarkable comeback to mainstream cinema. Following his success with Mission Majnu in 2023, an action-packed thriller, Sidharth Malhotra is now poised to dazzle fans with his upcoming project.

Disha Patani, who also starred in the action thriller Ek Villain Returns, is likely to showcase her prowess in electrifying action sequences once more for viewers' enjoyment. After facing numerous delays, fans can finally anticipate the grand release of Yodha on the silver screen on March 15, 2024. The film, written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is a production of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.