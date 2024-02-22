Shaitaan Trailer X Review: Netizens Laud Ajay Devgn Starrer as 'It Gives Chilling Vibes of Horror'

Hyderabad: The trailer of Shaitaan, a forthcoming film featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika, was unveiled on Thursday. The trailer showcases remarkable performances by the actors in a spine-chilling horror storyline that captivates audiences. Anticipation for the movie among viewers was further fueled by the trailer, leaving them eager to experience it in theaters. With positive remarks flooding in, it's evident that the film has the potential to be a surprise hit, capturing the attention of both fans and cinephiles alike.

Taking to X, previously called Twitter, users expressed their excitement and admiration for the trailer, describing it as highly impressive. Many viewers remarked that the trailer had heightened their expectations.

A user described it as a captivating introduction to the world of black magic, while another lauded the portrayal of R Madhavan, and particularly praised the trailer for its intensity and thrill.

A netizen hailed the trailer as remarkable and also appreciated Ajay Devgn's confidence in allowing R Madhavan to showcase his talent in a significant role. "Shows Ajay's security as an actor that he allowed R Madhavan to play a meatier role. Shaitaan Trailer looks like a winner," the user posted.

"#ShaitaanTrailer gives chilling vibes of horror #Drishyam. This one is sure shot what audience was missing after pandemic. Thumbs up! @ajaydevgn @ActorMadhavan," wrote another.

The film, helmed by Vikas Bahl, delves into the turbulent lives of a family disrupted by the prolonged stay of an unwelcome guest in their home. Alongside Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala also plays a pivotal role in the movie. Shaitaan is slated to hit the silver screens on March 8.