Shaitaan Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Is a Helpless Dad as R Madhavan Hypnotises His Daughter - Watch

Hyderabad: The trailer for the upcoming film Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, was unveiled on Thursday. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 8. The riveting Shaitaan trailer reveals an intense plot that revolves around supernatural activities.

Madhavan, as the antagonist, seeks refuge at Ajay and Jyotika's residence. Jyotika senses danger and asks her husband to get rid of Madhavan, but it is too late. He claims to have hypnotised their daughter and uses her as a weapon against them. Madhavan's motivations are unknown, causing Ajay and Jyotika to struggle fiercely to safeguard their daughter.

The trailer provided a brief view into Shaitaan's universe, and R Madhavan's menacing smile at the end is likely to give you shivers. The film offers a mix of action, emotional drama, and thrilling suspense. The makers recently shared its official teaser and first song, Khushiyan Bator Lo, which drew a positive response from fans. Apart from Ajay and R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala and Aangad Maaholay play significant parts in the film.

Shaitaan, presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Aside from this, R Madhavan will appear in an upcoming psychological thriller film with Kangana Ranaut. The film will be directed by Vijay, who previously directed Thalaivii. R Madhavan and Kangana earlier collaborated in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. On the other hand, Ajay was last seen in Bhola. The film was an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi.

