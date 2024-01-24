Loading...

Shaitaan: Intriguing poster stars Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, and Jyotika; teaser to release on THIS date

Intriguing poster of upcoming horror drama Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika got unveiled on Wednesday. The makers also revealed teaser release date of the upcoming film.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors R Madhavan, and Ajay Devgn on Wednesday unveiled the poster of their upcoming film titled Shaitaan, which is a black magic horror movie. Joining them in the spine-chilling venture is Jyotika, who returns to Hindi cinema after over two decades. The makers have also locked January 25 for the Shaitaan teaser release.

Ajay took to Instagram to share intriguing poster of Shaitaan featuring himself alongside Madhavan and Jyotika. Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, "#Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you. Teaser out tomorrow. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

Ajay Devgn is set to present the Hindi remake of the popular Gujarati thriller Vash to the audience. The Gujarati film garnered attention for its gripping thriller concept, and Ajay is keen to bring this story to Hindi cinema under the title Shaitaan. The team has almost completed shooting for the film, and fans are eagerly anticipating his portrayal in this new thriller.

The original film, Vash, directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, was released on February 10, 2023. In the Hindi adaptation, titled Shaitaan, Vikas Bahl is at the helm, with Panorama Studios producing the film. Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios International, the film is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Shaitaan is set to hit big screens Maha Shivratri, which falls on March 8, 2024.

