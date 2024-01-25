Shaitaan Teaser Out: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika Terrified, R Madhavan Grins in Supernatural Film

Hyderabad: Makers of supernatural thriller Shaitaan dropped the teaser of the film featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan on Thursday. A one-minute-plus teaser of the film, which demonstrates spine-chilling voice-over and graphics, was released by the makers on social media. Madhavan plays the antagonist character Shaitaan (evil), while Ajay and Jyotika find themselves embroiled in the evil spell. Shaitaan is scheduled to hit theatres on March 8.

Madhavan's voice-over opens the teaser, explaining how he tricks unsuspecting people. "They say the world is deaf. And yet, they follow every word of mine. I am the darkness, and temptation, from sinister prayers to forbidden spells, I rule the nine circles of hell," he says.

Additionally, voodoo dolls and other paraphernalia were also shown in the trailer, suggesting that the movie deals with dark magic. Ajay and Jyotika are afraid to approach Madhavan after seeing his menacing smile at the end of the teaser. The lead characters dropped clues in their Instagram captions sharing the teaser, although the makers have been very cautious to keep the narrative under wraps.

Ajay posted a preview on Instagram and wrote, "Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat aana!" (Don’t be tempted when he asks you to play a game).

"Khel bhi uska, aur niyam bhi uske. Kuch aisa hai #Shaitaan ka behkaava." (He makes the game and sets the rules, that’s how he tempts you), Jyotika wrote. On the other hand, Madhavan's caption read: "Chahe jo bhi ho jaye, uske behkaave mein mat aana." (No matter what happens, don’t be tempted by him).

Talking about the lead cast, Jyotika is set to make a comeback to Hindi films with Shaitaan. The film is bankrolled under Ajay Devgn Films, Panorama Studios International, and Jio Studios present and marks Janki Bodiwala's feature debut. Ajay last appeared in Bholaa, a 2023 version of the Tamil film Kaithi. He will soon be seen in Maidaan, Singham Again, Raid 2, and Auron Mei Kahan Dum Tha. In addition to appearing in Test, Amriki Pandir, The Untold Story of C Sankraran Nair, and an untitled Tamil film, Madhavan was lasted seen in The Railway Men.