Shah Rukh Khan Defines Style in Ponytail Look at Airport - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is without a doubt one of the busiest actors in the business. The actor is currently consumed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, after giving fans three blockbuster films one after another. The King of Bollywood was in Vizag lately to offer his support for the Kolkata Knight Riders, his cricket team, as they played against the Delhi Capitals. Shah Rukh looked dapper as he was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport.

Shah Rukh Khan made an impressive appearance at the private airport in Mumbai after attending KKR's IPL match against DC. He had just returned from Visakhapatnam, where the match was held. The actor, dressed in a white sweatshirt and stylish sunglasses, oozed effortless charm. His hair was seen pulled back into a ponytail, now a signature style of his. The actor coming out of the airport directly headed to his white car parked outside the airport.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. From the stands, he could be seen supporting his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders. In addition to giving Sunil Narine a standing ovation, SRK grinned and gave a thumbs up to young Angkrish Raghuvanshi for reaching his half-century so quickly.

Following KKR's 106-run victory over DC, Shah Rukh arrived on the pitch, greeted each player and gave them all hugs. He was spotted giving DC's captain, Rishabh Pant, a long hug. In addition, SRK acknowledged the support of spectators at the stadium and thanked them.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the comedy-drama Dunki, which marked his debut collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. Prior to Dunki, he starred in Atlee's critically acclaimed action movie Jawan, which dominated the box office. SRK also stunned audiences in the YRF espionage film Pathaan, which released in 2023.