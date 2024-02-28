Sandeep Reddy Vanga Unveils Trailer of Siddharth-Garima's Directorial Debut Dukaan

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming film Dukaan, which marks the directorial debut of the writers of the blockbuster film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Siddharth and Garima, was launched in the presence of Animal maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Mumbai.

The movie, set to be released on April 5, revolves around the intricate journey of a surrogate mother in a tale inspired by real-life events. The two-minute and thirty-nine-second trailer kicks off with Jasmine, portrayed by Monika Panwar, having a conversation with a child, stating, "Our love story is a triangle."

The narrative unfolds in Gujarat, showcasing Jasmine speaking in a distinct Gujarati accent as she reveals herself as the missing link in the child's family dynamic.

Amidst the emotional exchange, the child's father says, "It is my child," prompting Jasmine to assert, "I have given birth to him." Portraying resilience, Jasmine claims that bringing life into this world is a daunting task, a feat not everyone can handle.

She said, "Giving birth is a big task. Not everyone can manage that. I am India's first child-making machine. No emotion. Only profession."

The trailer also offers a glimpse of the other lead actor Sikander Kher and features Soham Majumdar and Monali Thakur in pivotal roles. Siddharth and Garima, renowned for their works including the romantic fantasy Raabta, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, have delved into a distinctive narrative with Dukaan. Notably, Siddharth was the writer of the Akshay Kumar-starring film Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.