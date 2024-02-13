Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nani Win Awards at Behindwood Gold Hall of Famers 2023

Hyderabad: The prestigious Behindwoods Gold Hall of Famers event took place in Chennai on Monday night, drawing in a crowd of notable celebrities. Film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga achieved the Behindwood Gold Hall of Fame Filmmaker of 2023 award. Additionally, the film Hi Nanna, which received both critical acclaim and commercial success, bagged three awards.

During the event, Sandeep Reddy Vanga presented actor Nani with the Behindwoods Gold Hall Of Fame Actor In A Lead Role 2023 Award for his remarkable performance in the year-end hit drama, Hi Nanna. The film's leading lady, Mrunal Thakur, and director Shouryuv were also honoured for their outstanding contributions, receiving the Best Actress and Best Debut Director awards respectively.

Hi Nanna garnered unanimous praise upon its release in theaters and continued to soar in popularity after being released on OTT platforms. It is anticipated to receive numerous other awards, attributing its success to its heartfelt storytelling, exceptional acting, impressive technical aspects, and high production values. The movie was bankrolled by Vyra Entertainments.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was honoured with the Best Director award for his blockbuster film Animal during the star-studded awards night. Taking to social media, T-series congratulated Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his achievement of the Behindwood Gold Hall of Fame Filmmaker of 2023 award, and wrote in the caption "Congratulations to @sandeepreddy.vanga on achieving the Behindwood Gold Hall of Fame Filmmaker of 2023 award," followed by an applauding emoji.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's immense talent and distinctive storytelling ability have rightfully earned him the prestigious Behindwood Gold Hall of Fame Filmmaker of 2023 award, solidifying his position as one of the most influential filmmakers of our time.