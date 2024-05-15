Sachiv Ji Laut Aaye Hain: Panchayat Season 3 Sparks Excitement on X with Trailer Release

Hyderabad: The trailer for the highly awaited third season of the web series Panchayat was dropped on May 15. The upcoming season of Panchayat, which stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta in significant roles, will dig deeper into politics and rivalry and feature several comical trials and tribulations. Much to the delight of the fans of the series, the trailer was dropped a little early, fearing a leak. The trailer was met with a solid response from netizens, who expressed their excitement in the dialogues of the series.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Re-sharing the trailer, an X user wrote: "Sunn rahe ho Vindo, hum wapas aa gye. Most awaited #Panchayat Season3 on May 28 #PanchayatOnPrime One of the best Indian series of all time." Another one tweeted: "Sachiv ji laut aaye hain #Panchayat season 3 ke saath ❤️" Another fan posted on X, saying, "Trailer of most anticipated webseries is here - Panchayat at @PrimeVideoIN We were waiting for "Lauki" they came with "Kabutar Udana Hai."

The trailer, which lasts two minutes and thirty-four seconds, opens with a new secretary calling the Vidhayak after moving into the district. However, Jitendra Kumar, the former secretary, gets a callback and he decides to extend his stay at Phulera as the secretary. The trailer revolves around the PM's new plan, which sparks politics and rivalry between east and west Phulera.

It will be interesting to watch how they handle things and how Jitendra helps them with this. The lighthearted entertainment series, written by Chandan Kumar and produced by TVF, is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Apart from Jitendra, Neena Gupta and Raghubir, we have Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in key roles. Panchayat Season 3 is all set to debut on Prime Video in India as well as more than 240 other nations and territories throughout the globe.