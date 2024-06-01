Seven Months After Love Marriage, Man Kills Wife by Setting Her Ablaze in UP

Agra: In a shocking incident of murder reported from Uttar Pradesh, a man killed his wife, whom her had a love marriage with seven months ago, by setting her ablaze after sprinkling kerosone on her in Agra district of the state, police said.

The accused husband, Aman who has been arrested by the police for the murder, has accused her deceased wife Muskan of infidelity but the woman's parents have disputed the allegation saying he was torturing his wife for dowry.

The shocking incident of murder took place in Bapu Nagar of Hariparvat police station area in Tajnagri on Thursday. Hariparvat police station in-charge inspector Alok Kumar Singh said that they received information about the woman's death on Thursday night after which a team of police was rushed to the spot. A can of kerosene was found near the body, police said. The mother of the deceased Muskan filed a complaint against her son-in-law accusing him of murdering his wife for dowry murder against son-in-law Aman. Following the complaint, police registered a case against Aman. During the subsequent interrogation, Aman confessed to his crime saying he had murdered his wife by sprinkling petrol on her, Hariparvat police station in-charge inspector Alok Kumar Singh said.

According to Singh, the accused Aman told police that his wife Muskan used to talk to a boy from Aligarh on the phone for the past some days. Aman, as per Singh, told police that he asked his wife against it, but she did not stop talking to the young man from Aligarh which infuriated him and he set her ablaze with kerosone leading to her death. The young man from Aligarh had also sent money online to his wife, Aman claimed.

But the deceased woman's family did not buy the argument saying he was harassing her for dowry and eventually killed her.

Interestingly, Aman and Muskan had a love marriage seven months ago and had been living on rent for the past five months after Aman decided to live separately from his parents. Muskan, 23, originally a resident of Bapu Nagar, Khandari of Hariparvat police station area, had a relationship with Aman. Their families came to know about the relationship. After initially resisting the love marriage, both the families gave in to the couple after which they got married.