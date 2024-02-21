Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Share First Wedding Pictures - Check!

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 25 minutes ago

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Share First Wedding Pictures

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhaganni tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Goa today. The first pictures of the couple from their wedding are out now.

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are now husband and wife. Their wedding took place amidst the scenic backdrop of Goa on February 21.

After solidifying their love story last year, the couple embraced matrimony, surrounded by the affection of their close ones in the entertainment world. The newly married pair has now shared the first photos from their wedding ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh shared their official wedding photos on Wednesday evening. Rakul donned a peach lehenga adorned with large diamonds while Jackky wore a cream-golden sherwani paired with a large necklace. Their post was captioned with "Mine now and forever (followed by a red heart emoji) 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni". The couple received well wishes from actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the comment section of their post.

The wedding of the couple took place at the ITC Grand South Goa Hotel in two separate ceremonies. Rakul and Jackky's wedding festivities began on February 19, with an 'Anand Karaj' ceremony on February 21 followed by a traditional Sindhi wedding on the same day. The events were attended only by family and close friends from the Bollywood industry, including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

READ MORE

  1. Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Get Married in Goa; Pictures Awaited
  2. Shahid-Mira, Ananya-Aditya Headed to Goa for Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding - Watch
  3. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to Wed Soon, Couple to Have Two Wedding Ceremonies: Reports
Last Updated :25 minutes ago

TAGGED:

Rakul Preet Jackky Bhagnani weddingRakul Jackky weddiing picsRakul Jackky first wedding pics

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

IIT Madras Doubles Patents Granted in 2023, Sets Record for Intellectual Property Generation

Explained | Solar Rooftop for Households: Target and Challenges

Businessman Duped of Rs 6 crore by Fraudsters on Facebook in Bengaluru; Probe Launched

'Cannot Expect Apple to Trace Stolen iPhone Using Unique Identity Number': SC

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.