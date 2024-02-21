Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Share First Wedding Pictures - Check!

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are now husband and wife. Their wedding took place amidst the scenic backdrop of Goa on February 21.

After solidifying their love story last year, the couple embraced matrimony, surrounded by the affection of their close ones in the entertainment world. The newly married pair has now shared the first photos from their wedding ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh shared their official wedding photos on Wednesday evening. Rakul donned a peach lehenga adorned with large diamonds while Jackky wore a cream-golden sherwani paired with a large necklace. Their post was captioned with "Mine now and forever (followed by a red heart emoji) 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni". The couple received well wishes from actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the comment section of their post.

The wedding of the couple took place at the ITC Grand South Goa Hotel in two separate ceremonies. Rakul and Jackky's wedding festivities began on February 19, with an 'Anand Karaj' ceremony on February 21 followed by a traditional Sindhi wedding on the same day. The events were attended only by family and close friends from the Bollywood industry, including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.