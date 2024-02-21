Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to Wed Soon, Couple to Have Two Wedding Ceremonies: Reports

Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are getting married today, February 21, in Goa. The soon-to-be married couple and close family have been in Goa for a few days, and many Bollywood stars have been flying in for their wedding celebrations. They had their mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies yesterday, and today is their big day. The couple is said to have two wedding ceremonies to honor both their cultures.

Rakul and Jackky's beach wedding is set to start at 11:00 AM, with two separate ceremonies scheduled. Rakul will have her chooda ceremony in the morning, followed by saat pheras at the ITC Grand South Goa after 3:30 PM. They're planning both an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style wedding. After the ceremonies, they're hosting an after-party for all their guests.

The couple had a Bollywood sangeet night on Tuesday with family and friends. Before the sangeet, they had their mehendi ceremony, and pictures from the venue have been circulating on social media. Their wedding mandap, adorned with flowers against the backdrop of the beach, has also been shared online.

The sangeet had a Bollywood theme, with guests dressing up in shiny outfits. Jackky surprised Rakul by dedicating a special love song, 'Bin Tere,' to celebrate their relationship. Family members from both sides posed for pictures and thanked the media for covering the event, promising to pose for them again after the wedding.

Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at Goa airport heading for Rakul and Jackky's wedding.