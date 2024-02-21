Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Get Married in Goa; Pictures Awaited

Goa: Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani sealed their love in a mesmerising wedding affair unfolding in the picturesque backdrop of Goa, today, February 21. Having cemented their whirlwind romance back in 2021, the couple entered wedlock, enveloped by the warmth of their family and friends from the film industry. Pictures from Rakul and Jackky's dreamy wedding are still awaited.

The wedding celebrations kicked off with colorful mehendi and vibrant sangeet ceremonies held on February 20. It's reported that Rakul and Jackky opted for two distinct wedding ceremonies. The first, a traditional Sikh Anand Karaj ceremony is done. Now the couple will be having second ceremony in the Sindhi style, honoring the cultural backgrounds of both the bride and groom. Their wedding is described as a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary flair, with personalized touches infused into each ritual.

Following the Rakul and Jackky's wedding, guests were spotted at Goa airport as they headed back to Mumbai. First to be seen at the Goa airport were expecting parents Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal.

Departing from Mumbai alongside their families on February 18, Rakul and Jackky were joined by a host of Bollywood celebrities who graced their nuptials in Goa. From Akshay Kumar to Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and more were seen jetting off to Goa to mark their presence at Rakul and Jackky's wedding.

Despite residing as neighbors and sharing mutual friends for a long time, it was during the lockdown that they began to cultivate a deeper connection. Their friendship blossomed into love, thanks to shared experiences and common circles.

The couple made their relationship public in 2021 when Jackky penned a heartfelt birthday message for Rakul on Instagram, professing his adoration. Rakul reciprocated the sentiment on Jackky's birthday, referring to him as her sunshine. Their social media posts showcased their bond, from intimate dinners to festive gatherings, marking the joyous courtship years of 2022 and 2023.