Shahid-Mira, Ananya-Aditya Headed to Goa for Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding - Watch

Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are getting married in Goa today, February 21, making the Mumbai airport a hub of activity as celebrities head out for the event. The guest list includes famous pairs like Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, as well as Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput, all of whom were spotted heading to the celebration.

A video showed Ananya Panday arriving at the airport, ready for her flight to Goa. She wore casual cotton shorts, a white t-shirt, and a beige shirt over it. Aditya Roy Kapur was also seen dressed for comfort in a white t-shirt, brown pants, black sneakers, a cap, and sunglasses. Another video captured Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput making a stylish entrance at the airport. Shahid was dressed in jeans, a white t-shirt, and a cream jacket, while Mira wore a floral outfit.

Rakul and Jackky have planned two wedding ceremonies to celebrate their Punjabi and Sindhi heritage. They will have a Sikh Anand Karaj ceremony followed by a Sindhi wedding ceremony, both set to take place at the ITC Grand in South Goa after 3:30 p.m.

Their pre-wedding sangeet was a hit, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Bhumi Pednekar, who are close to Jackky's family. The event included a special tribute to the film producer duo David Dhawan and Jackky's father, Vashu Bhagnani, with Varun Dhawan performing a dance number.

The couple is also focusing on having an eco-friendly wedding. They're sending out digital invitations to reduce paper use, avoiding fireworks, and planning to plant trees to compensate for the carbon footprint of their wedding event.