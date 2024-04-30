Pushpa 2 The Rule: First Single Drops at THIS time, Allu Arjun Oozes Swag in New Poster

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule: First Single Drops at THIS time, Allu Arjun Oozes Swag in New Poster

The wait is almost over as the makers of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule announce the release date and time of the film's first song.

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring superstar Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, have announced the release date and time of the first single from the film. The song titled Pushpa Pushpa is scheduled to be dropped on May 1 at 5:04 pm in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali languages.

On Tuesday, the film's production house Mythri Movie Makers took to its Instagram handle and dropped a poster featuring Allu Arjun, revealing the song's release date and time. The caption of the post read, "S̶e̶n̶s̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶a̶l̶ s̶u̶r̶p̶r̶i̶s̶e̶ Sensational song ✅🔥🔥 #Pushpa2FirstSingle out tomorrow at 5.04 PM in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali. #PushpaPushpa chant all the way 💥💥 A Rockstar @thisisdsp Musical 🎵#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024." (sic)

In the poster, Allu Arjun can be seen in a fierce avatar. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, with a hint of golden hair, he exudes danger and intensity. The 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad has composed the song, which will be available in six languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. The hashtag '#PushpaPushpa' is already trending, and the film is set for a grand worldwide release on August 15, 2024.

Earlier, the film's teaser, which dropped on the actor's birthday, saw him dressed in a saree, adorned with heavy gold jewellery and makeup, as he took on goons in an intense action sequence. The film, directed by Sukumar, is currently in its final stages of production. With a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and potential cameos from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sanjay Dutt, Pushpa 2: The Rule promises to be an epic sequel.

Last Updated :Apr 30, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

