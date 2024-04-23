First Single Promo of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 Will Be out at THIS Time

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

First Single Promo of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 Will Be out on THIS Date

The makers of the highly anticipated movie Pushpa: The Rule have announced that the film's first single's promo will be unveiled on April 24. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 15.

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has garnered high anticipation among film enthusiasts. The makers recently delighted fans with a teaser featuring the actor's portrayal as Gangamma Thalli, which quickly caused a buzz across social media platforms. Building on this excitement, the makers have now announced to unveil the promo of the first single from the movie tomorrow, April 24.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, production house Mythri Movie Makers dropped a poster announcing the release date of the film's first single. The production house wrote in the caption, "THE WORLD WILL SING THE PRAISE OF PUSHPA RAJ. #Pushpa2TheRule First Single #PushpaPushpa Lyrical Promo out tomorrow at 4:05 PM. Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical. #Pushpa2FirstSingle. Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024." (sic)

The captivating saga in the first part Pushpa: The Rise unfolds the journey of a labourer rising within the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling network, provoking the anger of formidable enemies as he advances. Pushpa 2 explores the high-stakes confrontation between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh, portrayed by Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil respectively, as they intensify their rivalry in the thrilling climax of this action-packed drama.

Pushpa 2 will be competing in a head-to-head clash with Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in significant roles. Both films are scheduled for release on August 15, 2024.

