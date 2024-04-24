WATCH: Pushpa 2 First Single Promo out, Here's WHEN the Song Drops from Allu Arjun Starrer

The promo for the eagerly awaited song Pushpa Pushpa from the upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is out. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, this is a lyrical song and the film's first single.

On Tuesday, the film's production house, Mythri Movie Makers took to social media to drop the lyrical promo of the first single titled, Pushpa Pushpa. The makers will be releasing Pushpa Pushpa song on May 1 at 11.07 am.

The teaser of Pushpa 2 released on Allu Arjun's birthday quickly gained traction, amassing a remarkable 500 lakh likes within 101 minutes. Spanning one minute and eight seconds, the teaser provides a sneak peek into the world of Pushpa 2: The Rule, portraying it as a more gripping, intense, and action-packed sequel compared to its predecessor. Pushpa Raj is depicted as fiercely unapologetic, pushing the limits to the extremes. The teaser captures Allu Arjun embodying the essence of Goddess Kali, draped in a saree, radiating a mix of fury and bravery as he navigates a festive environment, commanding deep reverence from spectators.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil reprising their roles from the first movie. Anticipation for Pushpa 2 is heightened by Allu Arjun's National Film Award for Best Actor, which he received for his performance in the first instalment. The worldwide theatrical release of Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for August 15, 2024.

