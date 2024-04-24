WATCH: Pushpa 2 First Single Promo out, Here's WHEN the Song Drops from Allu Arjun Starrer

Hyderabad: The promo of the highly anticipated song from the upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule starring superstar Allu Arjun was released on Wednesday. Titled Pushpa Pushpa, this musical piece is a lyrical song and also the first single to be unveiled by the film's makers. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who was honoured with a National Award for his work in Pushpa: The Rise, has once again worked his magic on Pushpa 2.

On Tuesday, the film's production house, Mythri Movie Makers took to social media to drop the lyrical promo of the first single titled, Pushpa Pushpa. The makers will be releasing Pushpa Pushpa song on May 1 at 11.07 am.

The teaser of Pushpa 2 released on Allu Arjun's birthday quickly gained traction, amassing a remarkable 500 lakh likes within 101 minutes. Spanning one minute and eight seconds, the teaser provides a sneak peek into the world of Pushpa 2: The Rule, portraying it as a more gripping, intense, and action-packed sequel compared to its predecessor. Pushpa Raj is depicted as fiercely unapologetic, pushing the limits to the extremes. The teaser captures Allu Arjun embodying the essence of Goddess Kali, draped in a saree, radiating a mix of fury and bravery as he navigates a festive environment, commanding deep reverence from spectators.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil reprising their roles from the first movie. Anticipation for Pushpa 2 is heightened by Allu Arjun's National Film Award for Best Actor, which he received for his performance in the first instalment. The worldwide theatrical release of Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for August 15, 2024.