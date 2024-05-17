Prabhas' Cryptic Instagram Post Not about His Personal Life?

Hyderabad: The buzz surrounding actor Prabhas's marital status has been a hot topic of discussion in media circles for quite some time now. To mute the rumours, the actor had earlier clarified that he would personally announce any update regarding his wedding when the time is right. However, his recent Instagram Story has again sparked speculation about his marriage.

On Friday morning, Prabhas posted a cryptic note that read, "Darlings!!... Finally someone very special is about to enter our life... Wait cheyandi..." Although he did not mention anything about his marriage, the language and tone used in the post raised eyebrows, prompting many to wonder if he was hinting at his wedding. His words have led to a flurry of questions, with fans and media trying to solve the underlying message.

Some believe that Prabhas is only trying to generate buzz for his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, which is slated for release soon. Sources suggest that the actor is not one to share personal details on social media, and marriage is certainly not something he would announce on Instagram. Instead, he is likely trying to create excitement around his film, which is directed by Nag Ashwin.

With the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD on the horizon, Prabhas may be dropping a significant update soon, and fans are advised to wait and watch. While the mystery surrounding Prabhas's marriage continues to unfold, one thing is certain – the actor's Instagram post has sent the rumour mill into overdrive, leaving everyone eagerly awaiting his next move.