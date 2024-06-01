ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote in South Kolkata

author img

By PTI

Published : 13 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cast her vote at a polling booth in Mitra Institution school in Kolkata.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote in South Kolkata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a polling booth to cast her vote (ANI Photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cast her vote at a polling station in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur area on Saturday afternoon. Banerjee, a resident of Harish Chatterjee Street, exercised her franchise at a polling booth in Mitra Institution school around 3.55 pm.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote in South Kolkata (Video: ETV Bharat)

After casting her vote, she briefly stopped before journalists and flashed a victory sign, before boarding her car to return home. Banerjee is the MLA of Bhabanipur, which is one of the seven assembly constituencies that form the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha seat.

Last Updated : 13 hours ago

TAGGED:

MAMATA BANERJEEWEST BENGALLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024KOLKATAMAMATA BANERJEE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.