Parineeti Chopra Responds to Amul's Tribute to Amar Singh Chamkila Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Her

Hyderabad: The film Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, is currently garnering all the buzz on social media. Ever since its recent Netflix release, the musical drama film has been drawing attention for its plot and cinematic brilliance. Audiences have been showering a lot of praise on the film, with special mention to actors Diljit and Parineeti in the lead. Now, popular dairy company Amul India has given the film a shoutout through a creative poster.

Renowned dairy company Amul India recently posted an animated image to Instagram that featured Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in the characters they played in the film Amar Singh Chamkila. The pair can be seen performing live, holding up butter-topped bread slices and crooning into the microphone. On the poster it is written: "Ek Chamach Khila, Amul Punjab Da Buttar."

Parineeti Chopra Responds to Amul's Tribute to Amar Singh Chamkila

Sharing the poster, the brand captioned it as "#Amul Topical: Diljit Dosanjh makes waves in the Imtiaz Ali/AR Rahman hit musical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila!" Humbled by the mention, Parineeti shared the poster on her Instagram Story section with two heart-shaped emojis.

The life of well-known Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila is illuminated in the film of the same name. Chamkila was renowned for his 1980s live electric performances and music that broke records. Celebrities and fans alike are praising the Imtiaz Ali film. Recently, the film was reviewed by Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, and Tripti Dimri.

Actor Diljit Dosanjh plays Chamkila, the best-selling musician of his time who, in the 1980s, who used his music to propel himself from abject poverty to global recognition. Parineeti plays Amarjot Kaur, the wife of Amar Singh Chamkila. the film was made available on Netflix on April 12.

Under the direction of Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila tells the untold true story of Punjab's first mass-market rock star, who, at the age of 27, was assassinated after rising from the depths of poverty to the pinnacles of popularity in the 1980s owing to the sheer force of his music. Along the way, he enraged many people, which ultimately led to his downfall.