Inebriated Man Hacks Sleeping Parents to Death With Hand Pump Handle in Uttar Pradesh

Police said that the accused returned home drunk from a wedding ceremony and attacked his parents who were sleeping after having dinner, with a hand pump handle leading to their on spot death. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who remains at large since the incident.

Police record statement of locals after inebriated man hacks elderly parents to death during sleep in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Monday May 27, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Gorakhpur: In a shocking incident of twin murder reported from Uttar Pradesh, an intoxicated man allegedly hacked his parents to death with the handle of a hand pump in Gorakhpur district of the state on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said. The accused is absconding after the incident.

The incident has come to light in Harijan Basti of Gram Sabha Fatehpur of Gola area of Gorakhpur where the accused Devanand (40) fatally attacked his parents--Rajpati (65), a resident of this place, lived with his wife Murati Devi (60)--who were fast asleep last night. Both of them died on the spot due to serious injuries on head as per police.

According to locals, on Sunday, victims Rajpati along with wife Murati Devi slept after having dinner while most of the men in the village went with a wedding procession. While the couple was asleep, Devanand reached home drunk. On reaching home, he picked up the handle of the hand pump and started attacking his parents, police said. He continued beating until both of them died, it added. Hearing the screams, the nearby women raised an alarm but by then the accused had fled. On getting information about the incident, Kotwal Madhupanath Mishra reached the spot with his team and launched an investigation into the double murder.

Rural South Jitendra Kumar along with the Inspector of the local police station reached the spot and conducted investigation.

Inspector Gola Madhupanath Mishra said that Devanand, younger of the two sons of the slain couple is a drug addict and killed his parents while being drunk. Police have taken the statement of the accused's wife while the accused is being searched by a team of police. Further proceedings into the case are going on.

