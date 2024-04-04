Diljit Dosanjh Feels Amar Singh Chamkila's Presence on Set; Recounts Filming Death Scene

Hyderabad: Singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh is all set to thrill the audience with his powerful performance in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila. Talking about the film in an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit Dosanjh talked candidly about filming the death scene of Punjabi folk artist Chamkila for the Imtiaz Ali directorial. In a video clip that Ranveer posted to social media on Wednesday, Diljit reminisces about filming a sequence for the upcoming film.

When asked if he could sense Chamkila's presence on set, Diljit responded saying, "100%, I could feel it." He then talked about his experience documenting Chamkila's assassination. "We shot right at the spot where Chamkila was killed. 'Humne wahi shoot kiya jaha Chamkile ko mara gaya tha.'"

As per the narration, Diljit, who was carrying a tumbi, fell during the shoot in the same place where Chamkila had fallen after being shot. When he saw blood on his hand from one of the tumbi strings brushing his fingers as he fell, he realised that this had to be the spot where Chamkila's blood was spilled. For those who don't know, in 1988, unidentified assassins killed Chamkila and his spouse, singer Amarjyot. The investigation is still open and the exact reason for their killings is still unknown.

The podcast explores Diljit's personal story starting from his childhood and can be found on Ranveer's YouTube account. The singer of Naina talks about the loneliness he felt after his parents sent him to his uncle to live in the city. The 40-year-old musician also highlights the significance of Punjabi in both his life and his music in the video. He also talks about how yoga has altered the way he sees the world.

Talking about the film, Parineeti Chopra will also feature in Amar Singh Chamkila as Amarjot, the famed singer's spouse and singing partner alongside Diljit in the titular role. The movie's soundtrack was composed by A.R. Rahman, and it will debut on Netflix on April 12.