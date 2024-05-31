Mr & Mrs Mahi X Review: Netizens Declare Rajkummar-Janhvi Starrer as 'Entertainer of the Year'

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated romantic sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi has hit the big screens today, May 31, 2024. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, who have received widespread praise from the audiences for their performances in the movie. The general feedback is that the movie is a "good light-hearted film" that has struck a chord with viewers.

On the micro-blogging site X, fans have been raving about the film, with one user praising Bollywood for delivering a "really good light-hearted movie" that showcases Janhvi Kapoor's acting prowess beyond her glamour and beauty. "Bollywood is back with a really good light-hearted movie #MrandMrsMahi #Janhvi's acting shows that she is beyond glamour and her beauty! It's a complete entertainer with romance and drama," the user wrote.

Another viewer described Mr And Mrs Mahi as a "breath of fresh air" that masterfully blends romance, drama, and emotions, making it a must-watch for the entire family. The viewer tweeted, "After a long time Watched a film with full family in theatres… #MrandMrsMahi is a breath of fresh air. Not just cricket, it’s packed with romance, drama, and emotions. One of Bollywood’s best this year!"

The film's entertainment value has been a major talking point, with one fan declaring it the "entertainer of the year" that has revived their faith in Bollywood. The movie's climax, in particular, has been praised for evoking strong emotions, with one netizen admitting to feeling goosebumps towards the end.

Janhvi Kapoor's impressive performance has been a highlight of the film, with many praising her talent and versatility. One user confessed to being pleasantly surprised by her acting skills, tweeting, "Didn't know Janhvi Kapoor could act this well. #MrandMrsMahi proves her talent!". While another appreciated the film's light-hearted and inspiring tone.

The movie's climax has been widely praised, with one viewer describing the last 20 minutes as "superbb" and the inspirational ending as a major highlight. The film's music and performances have also received rave reviews, with the cast delivering exceptional performances. "Overall #MrAndMrsMahi is a good watch… Last 20 minutes are superbb bhaisahab, with a strong and inspirational climax, good music, and exceptional performances by the cast!"

The film's success can be attributed to its marketing strategy, which included a Rs 99 ticket offer on the first day. "This 99 rs ticket offer has helped #MrAndMrsMahi in a big way. Truly India is a price sensitive market. It’s a great strategy to sale the tickets at the lower price first day if you are confident about your product. Because gradually WOM will Get you more audience," an X user wrote.

Mr And Mrs Mahi, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, narrates the story of a couple united by their passion for cricket. The film follows the journey of Mr Mahi, a cricketer who is forced to give up his dreams due to family pressure and continuous failures. However, when he discovers his wife's talent for the sport, he decides to coach her and help her represent the national team. With its uplifting storyline, impressive performances, and clever marketing, Mr And Mrs Mahi is poised to be one of the biggest hits of the year.