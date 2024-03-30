No Entry 2 Likely to Go on Floors This December with Varun, Arjun, and Diljit on Board

Hyderabad: Following a 20-year wait, news has emerged about the long-anticipated sequel to the 2005 hit comedy film No Entry. Boney Kapoor, the movie's producer, has officially announced that the second part of No Entry is all set to go into production, with Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

The 2005 film No Entry boasted a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, and proved to be a hit at the box office. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie also featured Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitley. Reports have circulated about the potential return of Salman and Anil to reprise their roles in the sequel. Both Bazmee and Boney Kapoor have previously mentioned that they were ready with a script, and awaiting confirmation from the stars.

Confirming the long-speculated news in an interview with a newswire, Boney Kapoor shared that No Entry 2 is finally happening with a fresh cast. He stated that the project is moving forward, and they are all set for it. It promises to be a significant venture, likely to commence filming in December this year. With Varun, Arjun, and Diljit on board, there will also be a number of female actors joining the lineup.

Despite his excitement about the project, Boney Kapoor remains tight-lipped about revealing too much of the storyline to prevent it from being plagiarised. He expressed concerns about past incidents where similar concepts were used in other films, leading to unintentional resemblances. While refraining from disclosing specifics, the producer emphasised the need to guard against such incidents.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is currently busy with the upcoming release of his next project Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is a biographical account of the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, portrayed by Ajay Devgn. Scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, the film is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike.