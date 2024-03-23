On 37th Birthday, Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings of Baglamukhi, Visits Shaktipeeth Jwala Ji Temple

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 37th birthday today, March 23. The actor marked the occasion by paying visits to temples with her family. Among the temples she visited were the famous Baglamukhi Ji in Himachal and the Shaktipeeth Jwala Ji. Taking to her social media handle, Kangana shared a series of photos from her temple visits on her special day.

In her Instagram post, Kangana expressed gratitude for being able to have darshan of Maa Shakti on her birthday, mentioning her visits to Baglamukhi Ji and Shaktipeeth Jwala Ji with her family. She recounted the significance of the ancient Shaktipeeth, where the endless flame ignited from ancient times and where devotees marvelled at the divine presence of Mother Goddess.

Her caption can loosely be translated as, "This year also I had darshan of Maa Shakti on my birthday, after having darshan of the world-famous Baglamukhi Ji in Himachal, I also had darshan of Shaktipeeth Jwala Ji along with my family. In this ancient Shaktipeeth, Swadhishthan (Jinbha) of Maa Sati had fallen, here since ancient times."

"The flame is burning, no water or substance can extinguish that flame, when Pandit ji poured water from the pot on the flame, that water also caught fire, devotees everywhere were astonished to see this divine form of Mother Goddess. Started singing the praises of Shakti, I used to visit Jwala Devi regularly in my childhood, today after many years, when Mother called me, I wished for everyone's happiness and prosperity, Jai Mata Di," she added.

In terms of her professional endeavours, Kangana is currently collaborating with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan on a psychological thriller. Additionally, she is set to star in the upcoming film Emergency, where she will be portraying the iconic role of India's first and only female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.