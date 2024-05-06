No Need to Justify: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cryptic Post Amid 'Deleted' Picture Speculations

Hyderabad: Samantha had everyone talking about her on social media as news emerged about an Instagram Story she posted and later deleted piqued followers' interest. Although the specifics of the post are unknown, the buzz surrounding Samantha's viral picture had netizens divided. Some social media users believed the narrative that Samantha mistakenly shared a picture of herself in a bathtub and later deleted it, while others believe the morphed picture was circulated by miscreants online. Now, the Yashoda actor has responded to the ongoing debate.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a cryptic post, underlying the fact that she does not need to clarify her stance. The post read: "The real flex is simply allowing yourself to exist with no need to justify or prove yourself." This comes after her social media was abuzz that the actress 'shared and deleted' a photo of herself in a bathtub.

With the picture going viral, her fans quickly exposed it as fake and chastised the social media users who spread it. The rumour started after Samantha updated her Instagram Stories on Sunday with a photo of her current treatment. The actress was spotted sitting at a clinic, undergoing a new treatment for her auto-immune disorder.

Samantha Ruth Parbhu Instagram Story (Instagram image)

The actress claimed that she was trying out 'Far Infrared Sauna'. "Continuously seeking out alternative approaches to healing and recovery," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a wrap-around while receiving treatment. Along with the update, she mentioned the sauna's perks. "Improved circulation to the muscles, boost metabolism, reduces body fat, increased energy, detoxify the body, reduced cellulite, rejuvenates skin, increased strength, enhanced sweating, lessens joint and muscle pain, and increases flexibility," the caption reads.

While the post reassured followers about Samantha's health, a few social media users published the photo alongside a morphed picture of the actress. They said Samantha shared the photo before deleting it. Her supporters were quick to point out that it was an edited photo and called out people who shared the bogus photo.

On the work front, Samantha is currently busy preparing for her next project, the highly anticipated web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian adaption of the popular American spy series Citadel. She stars alongside Varun Dhawan in the series, which is directed by Raj and DK.