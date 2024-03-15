Murder Mubarak X Review: Homi Adajania's Murder Mystery Garners Polarising Reactions

Published : 2 hours ago

Homi Adajania helmed Murder Mubarak is garnering polarising reaction on social media after landing on Netflix today. The film boasts of a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor and others.

Hyderabad: Homi Adajania's latest film Murder Mubarak, adapted from Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You to Death, just premiered on Netflix. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, and Sara Ali Khan, it's a departure from his last project, the web series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. The film is generating mixed reviews among viewers, with opinions varying widely on social media platforms.

Murder Mubarak is billed as an engaging murder mystery set in the opulent atmosphere of the Royal Delhi Club. As the plot unfolds, viewers are taken on a journey through a series of murders, each revealing dark secrets and hidden motives lurking beneath the surface of elite society.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast, the film has garnered praise for Pankaj's compelling performance. However, audience reactions to the overall film have been divided.

Taking to Twitter, a user tweeted, "#MurderMubarak is a fast-paced thriller laced with comedy, suspense, and a gem of a screenplay. Stellar performances by #PankajTripathi, #SaraAliKhan, #VijayVerma, #DimpleKapadia, but the scene-stealer is #KarismaKapoor. Brilliant. 🤩🤩🤩🤩."

Meanwhile, another user termed it a one-time watch and shared, "#MurderMubarak This film is a one-time watch. I did not find anything extraordinary. You can watch it for #PankajTripathi's acting."

Panning the film, a user wrote, "I couldn't watch beyond 15 minutes of #MurderMubarak. What a load of crap... Netflix needs a new head for Indian content. @netflix is going downhill... #SaraAliKhan #MurderMubarakOnNetflix." A user even said that the film suffers from 'too many suspects syndrome.'

Another user even dedicated a post solely to reviewing Sara Ali Khan's performance in the film. Sara plays Bambi Todi, a young widow with a troubled past and a penchant for deceit. Sharing thoughts on Sara's Bambi, the user wrote, "#MurderMubarak Sara's performance review Cons: Overacts in several scenes, sucks big time at confrontational scenes or high notes of acting, croaky voice when she shouts. Pros: Good diction, but that's the bare minimum for a Bollywood actress. Carries out calm scenes well."

Some viewers expressed disappointment with the film, with one even stating their inability to endure beyond the first 15 minutes and calling for a reevaluation of Netflix's Indian content strategy. Another critic remarked on the film's struggle with an abundance of suspects, suggesting it hindered the narrative flow.

