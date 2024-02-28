Sara Ali Khan's Latest Photo Dump Is All Things 'Sunkissed' and 'Moonshine'

Hyderabad: Known for her fondness for surprises and sunsets, Sara Ali Khan frequently delights her social media followers with stunning images highlighting the beauty of nature. Whether she's traveling abroad, working on film sets, or visiting famous shrines, Sara ensures she captures the essence of her surroundings and shares it online. Recently, the actor shared a series of photos where she alternates between being bathed in sunlight and illuminated by moonlight.

On Wednesday, Sara dropped a string of pictures on Instagram. Accompanying the images, Sara wrote, "Oh Pine 🌲 Will you be mine? 🥰 In nature you’re closest to the divine ☮️Sometimes sunkissed sometimes under moonshine 🌝." The photos capture Sara enjoying sunrises, relaxing in a vanity van, and admiring the vastness of nature.

On the film front, Sara will appear in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, an anthology film featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. The film is slated to hit big screens on September 13, 2024.

Additionally, Sara also has a thriller-drama called Ae Watan Mere Watan coming up. Inspired by true events, The story follows the journey of a college girl in Bombay who becomes a freedom fighter during the Quit India Movement in 1942. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Prime Video in Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, releasing on March 21 in India and over 240 other countries and territories.