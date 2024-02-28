Sara Ali Khan's Latest Photo Dump Is All Things 'Sunkissed' and 'Moonshine'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan Instagram, Sara Ali Khan Holiday pictures

Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with a series of stunning pictures from her holiday and shoot diaries. Sara's latest photo dump on Instagram is accompanied by her signature wit.

Hyderabad: Known for her fondness for surprises and sunsets, Sara Ali Khan frequently delights her social media followers with stunning images highlighting the beauty of nature. Whether she's traveling abroad, working on film sets, or visiting famous shrines, Sara ensures she captures the essence of her surroundings and shares it online. Recently, the actor shared a series of photos where she alternates between being bathed in sunlight and illuminated by moonlight.

On Wednesday, Sara dropped a string of pictures on Instagram. Accompanying the images, Sara wrote, "Oh Pine 🌲 Will you be mine? 🥰 In nature you’re closest to the divine ☮️Sometimes sunkissed sometimes under moonshine 🌝." The photos capture Sara enjoying sunrises, relaxing in a vanity van, and admiring the vastness of nature.

On the film front, Sara will appear in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, an anthology film featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. The film is slated to hit big screens on September 13, 2024.

Additionally, Sara also has a thriller-drama called Ae Watan Mere Watan coming up. Inspired by true events, The story follows the journey of a college girl in Bombay who becomes a freedom fighter during the Quit India Movement in 1942. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Prime Video in Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, releasing on March 21 in India and over 240 other countries and territories.

Read More

  1. Sara Ali Khan's Adorable Birthday Wish for 'Little Jeh Baba' Is All Things Sibling Love
  2. 'This Valentine's Day All the Single Girls Be like' - Says Sara Ali Khan as She Drops Video
  3. Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor Sweat It out Together at Gym - See Pic

TAGGED:

Sara Ali Khan Latest PicturesCelebs Best Instagram PostBollywood News

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

EXCLUSIVE | 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future, Career Opportunities in Space Sector in India

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.