'Mass Feast Loading': Sunny Deol's Film With Pushpa Makers Goes On Floors - See Pics

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has collaborated with Tollywood director Gopichand Malineni for his upcoming project marking a new milestone in his illustrious career. On Saturday, the makers took to social media to announce that the project went to floors. The film, tentatively titled SDGM, is being produced by production houses Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Taking to Instagram, production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the film and wrote in the caption, "#SDGM shoot begins today. The team is canning key sequences in the first schedule. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @dongopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory. MASS FEAST LOADING."

A few days ago, Deol was in Hyderabad where he attended the launch ceremony of the film, which was graced by several prominent Telugu filmmakers. In an interview with a newswire, Malineni expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm about making his Bollywood debut, citing the pan-India success of Baahubali as a motivation for Telugu filmmakers to dream big. "The doors have opened wide for us, and we're now seeing Bollywood stars willing to collaborate with directors from Tollywood," he said, adding, "This is a big step in my career, and I'm glad to be working with Sunny sir in my Bollywood debut."

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. The music is being composed by S Thaman while Navin Nooli has been roped in as the editor. Rishi Punjabi will be responsible for the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently engrossed in his commitments with the filming of Lahore 1947, a period drama produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film features Preity Zinta alongside Deol, with Santosh Sivan handling the cinematography and AR Rahman composing the music.