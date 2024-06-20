Sunny Deol Teams up with Gopichand Malineni for 'Biggest Action Film' SDGM

Hyderabad: After the success of Veera Simha Reddy, Tollywood filmmaker Gopichand Malineni is back in the spotlight with an exciting news. The hitmaker has collaborated with action hero Sunny Deol for his next film, tentatively titled SDGM. Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, two prestigious production companies, have collaborated to produce this mammoth project (SDGM).

The makers made an official announcement post for the project and confirmed that shooting will begin soon. Sharing the news on their official handle, Mythri Movie Makers wrote: "Make way for the biggest action film of the country - #SDGM Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol Directed by @dongopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon."

As per the information shared, Thaman has been chosen to compose the film's music, Rishi Punjabi to handle the cinematography, and Avinash Kolla is expected to manage the production design. Earlier, Malineni had announced a project with Ravi Teja, however, it was reportedly shelved for various reasons. Now, fans are excited for this high-budget film, with many more details expected to be disclosed in the coming days.

This comes after several Bollywood biggies have turned to South directors bringing in some major pan-India films. Before Sunny, Shah Rukh Khan joined forces with Atlee in Jawan, Salman Khan working with A R Murugodoss in Sikandar and Amitabh Bachchan doing Kalki 2898 Ad with Nag Ashwin.